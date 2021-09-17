UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ashiana Case Till Oct 1

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:41 AM

Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till Oct 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing Scheme case till Oct 1, and summoned more prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema appeared before the court and marked their attendance. Former secretary implementation to chief minister Fawad Hassan Fawad did not appear because of the exemption from personal appearance, granted to him by the court.

The court has recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses so far, whereas the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted a list of 86 witnesses in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case. NAB, in the reference, alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, being the chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of directors of the PLDC.

It said he, in connivance with his co-suspects, awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana Housing scheme, causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab From Ahad Cheema Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.