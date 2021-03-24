Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana housing case till 30th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday, adjourning hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till March 30, summoned more witnesses.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and other accused.

The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness, Yassar Shafique, during the proceedings on Wednesday. The court expressed annoyance over the presence of crowd in the courtroom. The court summoned inspector security and asked him to expel irrelevant persons from the courtroom. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till March 30 and summoned more prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses so far, whereas, the bureau had submitted a list of 86 witnesses in the case.

The court had indicted 13 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case. The NAB in the reference allegedthat Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powersof PLDC's board of Directors. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.