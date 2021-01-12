Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad till Feb 11

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, till February 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, till February 11.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case.

The court recorded the statement of a prosecution witness during the proceedings.

The court summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter till February 11.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple 'benami' accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.