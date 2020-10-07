Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawad Hassan Fawad till 29th

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, and his three family members till October 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, and his three family members till October 29.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad and others appeared before the court.

The court recorded statements of three Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan officials during the proceedings.

The court summoned witnesses belonging to the Federal board of Revenue on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter till October 29.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets of worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.