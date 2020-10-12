Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Ahad Cheema till Oct 17

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against former director general Lahore development authority Ahad Cheema till October 17.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings wherein the jail officials produced Ahad Cheema.

The court recorded the statement of a witness during the proceedings and summoned further witnesses on the next hearing.

NAB has alleged that Ahad Cheema has accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.

It said the illegal assets possessed by Mr Cheema valued over Rs600 million.

The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the Names of his wife and otherfamily members, said the reference.