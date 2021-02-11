Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawad Hassan Fawad till Mar 3

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, till March 3.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared.

The court recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings, whereas they were also cross examined by the counsel for parties.

The court summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter till March 3.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.