Court Adjourns Hearing Of Assets Case Against Fawad Hassan Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:27 PM

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, till March 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, till March 15.

Accountability Court Judge Aziz Ullah conducted the proceedings of the case. Fawad Hassan Fawad and other accused appeared during the proceedings and got their attendance marked.

The court, after marking the attendance of the accused, adjourned further hearing due to lawyers' strike. The court also summoned witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets of worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple 'benami' accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.

