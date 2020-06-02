UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Assets Case Against Ahad Cheema

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:17 AM

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema till June 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema till June 4.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings wherein jail officials also produced Ahad Cheema.

The court recorded statements of two witnesses during the proceedings and adjourned further hearing till June 4 besides summoning more witnesses on the next hearing.

The NAB has alleged that Cheema being the LDA director general has accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.

It said the illegal assets possessed by Mr Cheema valued over Rs 600 million. The bureaucratalso held benami properties in the Names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.

