UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Assets Case Against Hamza Shahbaz Till July 1

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Hamza Shahbaz till July 1

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till July 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :-:An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till July 1.

The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing reference as soon as possible.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings.

The jail authorities did not produce Hamza before the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

The bureau had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza had approached Supreme Court forbail in the case after dismissal of his bail plea by a Lahore High Court bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Money July Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Study on Arabian freshwater fish released

21 minutes ago

TRA sponsors ITU&#039;s remote meeting platform

36 minutes ago

India lists priorities as new Security Council mem ..

51 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine First Tested on 18 Volunteers in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.