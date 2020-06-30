Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Ahad Cheema July 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against former director general Lahore development authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema till July 7.

Accountability Court Judge, Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings wherein jail officials produced Ahad Cheema.

The court recorded statements of three witnesses - Muhammad Sohail, Sajid, and Hafiz Amjad- during the proceedings .

The court summoned further witnesses on the next hearing.

NAB alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.

It said the illegal assets possessed by Ahad Cheema valued over Rs600 million. The bureaucrat also held 'benami' properties in the Names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.