Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Hamza July 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till July 15.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz.

In response to a court query, a NAB prosecutor stated that the reference was in final stages of preparation. He submitted that investigation was in progress from co-accused and the reference would be filed on its completion after approval of NAB chairman.

At this, the court directed NAB for filing reference as soon as possible and adjourned further hearing till July 15.

The bureau had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza had approached Supreme Court for bail in the case after dismissal of his bail plea by a Lahore High Court bench.