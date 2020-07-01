UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Assets Case Against Hamza July 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:33 PM

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Hamza July 15

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till July 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till July 15.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz.

In response to a court query, a NAB prosecutor stated that the reference was in final stages of preparation. He submitted that investigation was in progress from co-accused and the reference would be filed on its completion after approval of NAB chairman.

At this, the court directed NAB for filing reference as soon as possible and adjourned further hearing till July 15.

The bureau had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza had approached Supreme Court for bail in the case after dismissal of his bail plea by a Lahore High Court bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Progress Money July Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

1 hour ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

1 hour ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

1 hour ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.