Court Adjourns Hearing Of Assets Case Against Hamza Shahbaz Till July 28

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till July 28.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz amid strict security arrangements.

The court asked NAB prosecutor that why the reference was not being filed against the accused.

To which, the prosecutor replied that the reference was in final stage of preparation. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif was also involved in the matter but investigations could not be completed from him yet as he was on bail.

He assured that the reference would be filed after its completion and approval from the NAB chairman.

At this, the court directed NAB for filing reference as soon as possible and adjourned further hearing till July 28.

The bureau had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza had approached theSupreme Court for bail in matter after Lahore High Court denied him bail.

