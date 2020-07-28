UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Assets Case Against Hamza Shahbaz

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till August 10.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing a reference as soon as possible.

The duty judge conducted the case proceedings.

The jail authorities did not produce Hamza before the court due to COVID-19 protocol.

The bureau had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza had approached Supreme Court for bail in the case after dismissal of his bail plea by a Lahore High Court bench.

