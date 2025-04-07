Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Attempted Murder Case Against Niazi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

The local court of Islamabad on Monday once again adjourned proceedings in an attempted murder case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hassaan Niazi and others, due to the absence of the accused

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal’s court in Islamabad postponed the hearing of the attempted murder case against PTI leader Hassaan Niazi and other accused without any proceedings.

During the today's hearing, Hassaan Niazi was not presented in court. Meanwhile, another accused, Naeem Haider Panjotha, submitted a request for exemption from appearance. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until May 21.

The case involving accused Hassaan Niazi and others has been registered at the Ramna Police Station

APP/kah

