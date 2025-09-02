Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 4

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sher Shah Azeem, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case until September 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sher Shah Azeem, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case until September 4.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the petition.

During proceedings, the prosecution sought time to produce the case record, informing the court that the file had been forwarded to the Lahore High Court. However, the defence counsel opposed the request.

In response to a court query, the prosecution stated that obtaining the record could take two to three days.

Subsequently, the court postponed further proceedings till September 4.

In his petition, Sher Shah maintained that he was currently on judicial remand, no further investigation was required, and therefore he should be granted bail.