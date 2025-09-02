Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Plea Filed By PTI Founder’s Nephew Until Sept 4
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 07:49 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sher Shah Azeem, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case until September 4
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sher Shah Azeem, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case until September 4.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the petition.
During proceedings, the prosecution sought time to produce the case record, informing the court that the file had been forwarded to the Lahore High Court. However, the defence counsel opposed the request.
In response to a court query, the prosecution stated that obtaining the record could take two to three days.
Subsequently, the court postponed further proceedings till September 4.
In his petition, Sher Shah maintained that he was currently on judicial remand, no further investigation was required, and therefore he should be granted bail.
Recent Stories
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor A ..
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 4
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, relief measures in ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor Anwar Ali2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse5 minutes ago
-
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered5 minutes ago
-
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures5 minutes ago
-
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river5 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP5 minutes ago
-
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony12 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities12 minutes ago