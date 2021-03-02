UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against Farzana Raja Till March 17

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of case against former chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Farzana Raja and others pertaining to alleged embezzlement in BISP funds till March 17.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court adjourned the case without further proceeding due to lawyers' strike.

During the course of proceeding, the court was informed that the lawyers' strike had been ended only for Islamabad High Court (IHC) and their protest was continued in judicial complex and district court.

After this, the court adjourned the case.

