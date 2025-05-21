Court adjourns hearing of Chiniot Mines against Sibtain Khan till June 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned proceedings in the Chiniot Mines and Minerals case against former Punjab Assembly speaker Sibtain Khan and several others until June 25

The hearing was presided over by Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad. During the session, Sibtain Khan along with co-accused Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema, appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The court announced that copies of the challan will be distributed at the next hearing and stressed the mandatory presence of all accused.

The case, initially being heard by an accountability court, was transferred to the anti-corruption court on October 9, 2024, following the restoration of certain provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Sibtain Khan, who served as Punjab’s minister for Mines and Minerals in 2007 under the PML-Q government, is accused of abusing his authority to award a multi-billion-rupee contract to a company of his choosing. The firm allegedly had a paid-up capital of only Rs. 2.5 million and lacked the technical experience required for the project.