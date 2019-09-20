UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Chiniot Mining Case Till Oct 4

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Chiniot mining contract case till October 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Chiniot mining contract case till October 4.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein former minister Sibtain Khan, and other accused appeared.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau for filing the complete investigation report by the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench granted bail to Sibtain Khan on Sept 18, in the case.

Sibtain Khan resigned from his position as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15, 2019.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on the charges of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. The Minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.

