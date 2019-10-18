Court adjourns hearing of Chiniot mining case till Nov 1

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Chiniot mining contract case till November 1.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Chiniot mining contract case till November 1.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein former minister Sibtain Khan, and other accused appeared.

The court sought a detailed report from investigation officer about the reference by the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench granted bail to Sibtain Khan on Sept 18, in the case.

Sibtain Khan resigned from his position as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15, 2019.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on charges of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.