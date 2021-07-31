UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Drug Trafficking Case Against Rana Sanaullah Till Sep 11

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:01 PM

A special court on Saturday adjourned hearing of a drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till September11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A special court on Saturday adjourned hearing of a drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till September11.

Duty Judge conducted the brief proceedings of the case, wherein Rana Sanaullah also appeared and got his attendance marked. The court adjourned the matter without any proceedings.

On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

