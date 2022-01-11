UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Eden Fraud Case Till 26th

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Eden fraud case till 26th

An accountability court Tuesday adjourned hearing of multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case till Jan 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :An accountability court Tuesday adjourned hearing of multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case till Jan 26.

Accountability Court Judge Sajjad Ali conducted the proceedings, wherein Anjum Amjad, widow of the main accused the late Dr Amjad, appeared.

The counsel for the accused apprised the court that after the demise of Dr Amjad, his widow and sons were negotiating for a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He requested the court to grant some more time for the purpose.

A NAB investigation officer submitted that the accused wanted to pay Rs 15 billion during the five year period. However, NAB wanted an increase in the amount and a reduction in time period, he added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Jan 26 while allowing the request of the defence counsel.

The owners of Eden Housing projects are facing criminal proceedings initiated against them by NAB over the charges of depriving thousands of affectees of their hard-earned money worth billions of rupees.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Sajjad Ali Money Criminals Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

2 minutes ago
 Hospitality, tourism industry can produce jobs for ..

Hospitality, tourism industry can produce jobs for youth: Wajiha

2 minutes ago
 PBM, provides artificial limbs to disabled persons ..

PBM, provides artificial limbs to disabled persons in Swat

2 minutes ago
 Five bills, four ordinances laid in National Assem ..

Five bills, four ordinances laid in National Assembly

3 minutes ago
 FESCO to buy 135 new operational vehicles

FESCO to buy 135 new operational vehicles

3 minutes ago
 5 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.