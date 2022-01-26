Court adjourns hearing of Eden Housing scam till 29th

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case till January 29

Accountability Court Judge Sajad Ali conducted the proceedings, wherein Anjum Amjad, widow of the main accused Dr Amjad, who passed away a few months ago, appeared.

The court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses, during Wednesday's proceedings and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing, January 29.

A large number of Eden scam affectees also protested outside the court and raised slogans, besides demanding arrest of Anjum Amjad.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed Eden Housing Society reference and nominated Dr Amjad, Anjum Amjad and their children as accused. However, Dr Amjad passed away a few months ago. The NAB had alleged that the accused deprived thousands of affectees of their hard earned money worth billions of rupees.