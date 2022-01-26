UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Eden Housing Scam Till 29th

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Eden Housing scam till 29th

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case till January 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case till January 29.

Accountability Court Judge Sajad Ali conducted the proceedings, wherein Anjum Amjad, widow of the main accused Dr Amjad, who passed away a few months ago, appeared.

The court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses, during Wednesday's proceedings and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing, January 29.

A large number of Eden scam affectees also protested outside the court and raised slogans, besides demanding arrest of Anjum Amjad.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed Eden Housing Society reference and nominated Dr Amjad, Anjum Amjad and their children as accused. However, Dr Amjad passed away a few months ago. The NAB had alleged that the accused deprived thousands of affectees of their hard earned money worth billions of rupees.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Money January Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

6-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Wome ..

6-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women concludes at Rangers Club

1 minute ago
 Russia to Show to MH17 Crash Victims' Relatives Do ..

Russia to Show to MH17 Crash Victims' Relatives Documents Sent to Netherlands - ..

1 minute ago
 Two-Thirds of US Voters Back Delay of 5G Rollout N ..

Two-Thirds of US Voters Back Delay of 5G Rollout Near Airports - Poll

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republican Day as black d ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republican Day as black day

2 minutes ago
 EU General Court Repeals European Commission's Dec ..

EU General Court Repeals European Commission's Decision to Fine Intel $1.2Bln

5 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Give Ukraine Over $7Bln for 5 'Flagshi ..

EU Plans to Give Ukraine Over $7Bln for 5 'Flagship Projects' - Commissioner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>