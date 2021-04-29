UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Illegal Assets Case Against Fawad Hassan Fawad Till May 24

Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:33 PM

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, till May 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, till May 24.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the brief proceedings of the case, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared.

The court did not record the statement of any prosecution witnesses during the proceedings and directed them to ensure their appearance on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple 'benami' accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.

