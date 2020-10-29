UrduPoint.com
Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets cases against Fawad Hassan Fawad till Nov 19

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, and his three family members till November 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal Secretary to prime minister, and his three family members till November 19.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses- Imran and Javed- during the proceedings.

The court summoned the witnesses for cross examination on the next date of hearing while adjourning the matter till November 19.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrestbail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.

