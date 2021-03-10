Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets cases against Ahad Cheema till 18th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, till March 18.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Ahad Cheema on expiry of his judicial remand.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings today. The court adjourned further hearing till March 18 and directed prosecution to present more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau had alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.It said the illegal assets possessed by Mr Cheema valued over Rs600 million. The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the Names of his wife and other family members, it added.