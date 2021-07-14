UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Illegal Assets Reference Against Former SSP Till Aug 2

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets reference against former SSP till Aug 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) ::An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means reference against former SSP Junaid Arshad till August 2.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings of the reference, wherein jail authorities did not produce Junaid Arshad.

The authorities produced a medical report of Junaid Arshad and stated that he was ill and hospitalized for treatment.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till August 2 and also summoned the prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The NAB alleged that the former police officer misused his powers and accumulated assets beyondhis sources particularly between 2002 and 2008.

Related Topics

Hearing Police National Accountability Bureau Jail Asad Ali August Court

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution initiates measures to implement ..

20 minutes ago

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

77,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

1 hour ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.