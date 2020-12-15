Court adjourns hearing of illegal plot allotment case till Jan 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the illegal plot allotment case against Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till January 5.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Prosecutor Haris Qureshi represented the National Accountability Bureau.

The prosecutor presented a record of the Federal board of Revenue and Lahore Development Authority about properties owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He stated that, under Section 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the process for attachment of Nawaz Sharif's properties was continued, in accordance with the court directions.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till January 5 and directed to distribute copies of the reference among other accused on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had issued perpetual arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mir Shakil in the case.