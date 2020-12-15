UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Illegal Plot Allotment Case Till Jan 5

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Court adjourns hearing of illegal plot allotment case till Jan 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the illegal plot allotment case against Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till January 5.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Prosecutor Haris Qureshi represented the National Accountability Bureau.

The prosecutor presented a record of the Federal board of Revenue and Lahore Development Authority about properties owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He stated that, under Section 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the process for attachment of Nawaz Sharif's properties was continued, in accordance with the court directions.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till January 5 and directed to distribute copies of the reference among other accused on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had issued perpetual arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mir Shakil in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Mian Bashir Ahmed Asad Ali January Criminals FBR Million Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

19 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

34 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.