UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Illegal Plot Allotment Case Till Mar 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Court adjourns hearing of illegal plot allotment case till Mar 16

LAHORE, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of illegal land allotment reference against Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others till March 16.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Mir Shakil, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed appeared and got their attendance marked.

An associate of Mir Shakil's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz requested the court to adjourn the matter as the senior counsel could not appear today.

At this, the court expressed displeasure and remarked that the matter was fixed for today with consultation.

However, the counsel for Humayun Faiz and Mian Bashir completed cross examination from prosecution witnesses -Naib Tehsildar Haseeb Ahmad and Patwari Bashir Ahmed, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till March 16 and directed the witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing for cross examination by counsel for Mir Shakil.

The court also summoned two more witnesses on the next date for recording their statements.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shrif was also nominated as accused in the reference and the court had issued his perpetual arrest warrants after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case. The bureau had also completed process for attachment of assets owned by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar TownLahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister Punjab, in violation of the exemptionpolicy in 1986. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mir Shakil in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Mian Bashir Ahmed Asad Ali March From Million Court

Recent Stories

Bank of Khyber posts highest profit of Rs.3.8 bln ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

8 minutes ago

Govt asked to consider HVAC integral part of const ..

10 minutes ago

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, P ..

10 minutes ago

ILMA, PIA inks MoU for enhancing cooperation in ed ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 03 Mar 2 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.