Court adjourns hearing of illegal plots allotment reference against Mir Shakil till Oct 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of illegal plots allotment reference against Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, Jang/Geo group Editor-in-Chief, and others till October 1.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings, wherein Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman was also produced. A NAB prosecutor told the court that Foreign Ministry had dispatched the non-bailable arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif to his residence in London through Pakistan High Commission.

At this, the court questioned whether Nawaz Sharif had received the warrants or not.

To which, the prosecutor stated that he was not in a position to confirm it. He submitted that he would inform the court about the receiving on the next date of hearing.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till October 1 and also extended judicial remand of Mir Shakil.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.