UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Illegal Plots Allotment Reference Against Mir Shakil Till Oct 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Court adjourns hearing of illegal plots allotment reference against Mir Shakil till Oct 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of illegal plots allotment reference against Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, Jang/Geo group Editor-in-Chief, and others till October 1.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings, wherein Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman was also produced. A NAB prosecutor told the court that Foreign Ministry had dispatched the non-bailable arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif to his residence in London through Pakistan High Commission.

At this, the court questioned whether Nawaz Sharif had received the warrants or not.

To which, the prosecutor stated that he was not in a position to confirm it. He submitted that he would inform the court about the receiving on the next date of hearing.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till October 1 and also extended judicial remand of Mir Shakil.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,  former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Mian Bashir Ahmed London Asad Ali October Million Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

20 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

1 hour ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

48 minutes ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

1 hour ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

1 hour ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.