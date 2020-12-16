UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Family Till 22nd

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:26 PM

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz family till 22nd

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till December 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till December 22.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others on expiry of their judicial remand term.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of the accused cross examined prosecution witness, Deputy Secretary Punjab Assembly Faisal Bilal, during the proceedings.

The witness stated that Shehbaz Sharif did not withdraw salary as member Punjab Assembly from 1988 to 1990.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 22 on completion of the cross examination from witness and summoned another witness on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already declared Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Salman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf as absconders in the case.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 , were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their abscence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Jail Wife Rashid Money December Family From Billion Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

JKPFL hails Jamal Afghani's sacrifice for Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

CCP concludes inquiry in Cement Sector Cartelisati ..

2 minutes ago

IT Ministry successfully pitches 3 start-ups Ignit ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria to block unregistered SIMs after two weeks ..

6 minutes ago

Drug peddler convicted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Maqbool Ahmed assume charge as DG RDA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.