Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz family till 22nd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till December 22.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others on expiry of their judicial remand term.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of the accused cross examined prosecution witness, Deputy Secretary Punjab Assembly Faisal Bilal, during the proceedings.

The witness stated that Shehbaz Sharif did not withdraw salary as member Punjab Assembly from 1988 to 1990.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 22 on completion of the cross examination from witness and summoned another witness on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already declared Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Salman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf as absconders in the case.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 , were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their abscence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.