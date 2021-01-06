Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till 12th

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till January 12.

The court also summoned two more witnesses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, amid strict security.

During Wednesday's proceedings, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness, Malik Ibrahim, an officer of the Inland Revenue Department. The witness also produced a record of assets of the Shehbaz Sharif family from 1980 to 2001.

At this stage, Shehbaz Sharif apprised the court about various steps taken by him in the Chiniot minerals and mines case.

However, the court stopped Shehbaz Sharif from talking about the Chiniot case, observing that the matter was not pending with it.

The court also issued notices to NAB for January 8 on an application filed by Shehbaz Sharif for formation of a medical board for his treatment.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till January 12 and summoned two more NAB witnesses along with the record for recording their statements.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 , were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case.However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their abscence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference