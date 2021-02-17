UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Family Till Feb 24

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till February 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till February 24.

Duty Judge Akmal Khan conducted the case proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave.

The jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz who got their attendance marked during the proceedings.

After a brief hearing, the court adjourned the hearing till February 24 and directed witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case.

However, only 10, out of 16, were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their absence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

