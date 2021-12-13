UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Family Till Dec 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:59 PM

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz family till Dec 20

An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif family till Dec 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif family till Dec 20.

Duty Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz requested the court to grant a one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client as he could not reach Lahore from Islamabad due to fog on the motorway.

At this, the court allowed the request and granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Hamza Shehbaz, besides adjourning further hearing till Dec 20.

The court also summoned co-accused Ali Ahmed for indication in the next hearing It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the case.

The NAB had nominated 16 people as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16, were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Motorway Rashid Money Family From Billion Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Danish ex-minister gets prison term for separating ..

Danish ex-minister gets prison term for separating migrant couples

19 seconds ago
 Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of ..

Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of market projects at Pak-Iran, ..

22 seconds ago
 Starlink officials visit PTA

Starlink officials visit PTA

24 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consul ..

Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consultant coach'

25 seconds ago
 Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

3 minutes ago
 EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia's Wagner gro ..

EU imposes sanctions targeting Russia's Wagner group

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.