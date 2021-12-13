Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz family till Dec 20

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif family till Dec 20.

Duty Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz requested the court to grant a one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client as he could not reach Lahore from Islamabad due to fog on the motorway.

At this, the court allowed the request and granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Hamza Shehbaz, besides adjourning further hearing till Dec 20.

The court also summoned co-accused Ali Ahmed for indication in the next hearing It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the case.

The NAB had nominated 16 people as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16, were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.