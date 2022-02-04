Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till 11th

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till February 11.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

The court recorded the statement of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) witness- Ghulam Mustafa, whereas Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz cross examined two witnesses- Sidra Mansoor and Shahid Majeed- during the proceedings.

The court also allowed an application filed on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif for exemption from personal appearance for one-day. The court adjourned further hearing till February 11 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and HamzaShehbaz in the case.