UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Sharif Family Till 11th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till 11th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till February 11.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

The court recorded the statement of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) witness- Ghulam Mustafa, whereas Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz cross examined two witnesses- Sidra Mansoor and Shahid Majeed- during the proceedings.

The court also allowed an application filed on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif for exemption from personal appearance for one-day. The court adjourned further hearing till February 11 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and HamzaShehbaz in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Money February Family From Billion Court

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

30 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>