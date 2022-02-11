UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Sharif Family Till 18th

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till 18th

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till February 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till February 18.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got their attendance marked.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz cross examined witness- Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's Additional Registrar Ghulam Mustafa- during the proceedings.

The court, on completion of the cross examination, adjourned further hearing till February 18 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and HamzaShehbaz in the case.

