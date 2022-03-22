Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till Apr 4

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till April 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till April 4.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day in view of his engagements in Islamabad.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings whereas Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz also cross examined four prosecution witnesses - Rizwan Saeed, Kashif Bhatti, Ali Yousuf and Hafiz Umair.

The court, on completion of the cross examination, adjourned further hearing till April 4 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing. The court also allowed the exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and HamzaShehbaz in the case.