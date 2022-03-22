UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Sharif Family Till Apr 4

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till Apr 4

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till April 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till April 4.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day in view of his engagements in Islamabad.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings whereas Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz also cross examined four prosecution witnesses - Rizwan Saeed, Kashif Bhatti, Ali Yousuf and Hafiz Umair.

The court, on completion of the cross examination, adjourned further hearing till April 4 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing. The court also allowed the exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and HamzaShehbaz in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Money April Family From Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Chairman IIC for focusing on peace, trade, better ..

Chairman IIC for focusing on peace, trade, better economy

29 seconds ago
 Ramzan Sasta Bazars to be established in Abbottaba ..

Ramzan Sasta Bazars to be established in Abbottabad, Havelian

31 seconds ago
 Russian Orthodox Mission in Mexico Helps Ukrainian ..

Russian Orthodox Mission in Mexico Helps Ukrainians, Says Nationality Makes No D ..

32 seconds ago
 Parents & teachers must play role for curbing chea ..

Parents & teachers must play role for curbing cheating during exams: Saadi Faroo ..

34 seconds ago
 SMBBMU organizes Oral Health Festival

SMBBMU organizes Oral Health Festival

22 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 205.346 kg drugs; arrests five accuse ..

ANF recovers 205.346 kg drugs; arrests five accused including two women

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>