Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Parvez Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A special court (Central) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, till December 14.

The jail officials produced Parvez Elahi before Special Judge (Central) Tanveer Ahmad and got his attendance marked.

During the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) prosecutor submitted a report, wherein it was submitted that proclamation proceedings under section 93 A and 93 B of Criminal Procedure Code had been initiated against Moonis Elahi. The report further stated that the proclamation had been sent to Spain as well as the Spanish embassy.

However, Moonis Elahi's counsel raised objections to previous court orders regarding the proclamation proceedings.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, adjourned further proceedings till December 14.

The FIA had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others on charges of money laundering. It was alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi committed money laundering through a frontman.

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid extended the judicial remand of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till December 14 in a case involving illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. The court ordered the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to complete the challan and submit it.

The ACE Punjab had filed the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who hadn't taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority, influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

