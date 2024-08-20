Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Pervez Elahi Till Sep 19
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others until September 19
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others until September 19.
Special Court (Central) Judge Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, during which Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Zara Elahi, and other accused appeared and marked their attendance.
During the hearing, Pervez Elahi addressed the judge, stating that he was in poor health.
In response, the judge instructed the former chief minister to remain seated in the courtroom.
Zara Elahi's counsel argued that his client observed purdah (veil) and had filed an application for her permanent exemption from appearance. He assured that she would attend the proceedings when the indictment takes place.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings in the money laundering case until September 19.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a challan against Pervez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason3 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held5 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank5 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi6 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago