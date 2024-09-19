- Home
- Pakistan
- Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi, others till Oct 12
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Parvez Elahi, Others Till Oct 12
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A special court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till October 12.
Special Judge (Central) Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear.
Parvez Elahi's counsel submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was sick and the doctors advised him to have complete bed rest. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.
At this, the court granted a one-time exemption to the former chief minister from personal appearance and adjourned further proceedings till October 12.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a challan against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO Dera1 minute ago
-
26 outlaws netted; drugs and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
Woman killed, two injured in road accident near Taxila1 minute ago
-
Archery championship held in Kohat1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review performance of anti polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Governor not empowered to overrule decisions of cabinet: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over demise of four women in accident2 minutes ago
-
Murad, Mark Maloney discuss polio eradication drive in high risk UCs22 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation transferred22 minutes ago
-
SMIU Syndicate meeting held31 minutes ago
-
Health facilities in Balochistan's remote areas to be ensured: Kakar31 minutes ago
-
Travel fares reduced by 5% after fuel prices cut31 minutes ago