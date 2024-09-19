Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi, others till Oct 12

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A special court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till October 12.

Special Judge (Central) Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear.

Parvez Elahi's counsel submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was sick and the doctors advised him to have complete bed rest. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.

At this, the court granted a one-time exemption to the former chief minister from personal appearance and adjourned further proceedings till October 12.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a challan against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering.