Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi, others till May 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A special court (Central) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, and others until May 28.

The court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the complete challan in the case and sought arguments on Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea at the next hearing. The court also sought a progress report regarding the issuance of red warrants for Moonis Elahi and co-accused Jibran.

Judge Arif Khan Niazi presided over the hearing, during which Parvez Elahi appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, in response to a court query, the prosecution informed that monthly requests are being submitted to Interpol for Moonis Elahi’s arrest, and any updates will be promptly conveyed to the court.

At this stage, the court expressed displeasure over the delay in the submission of the complete Challan (charge sheet) and remarked that an interim challan was filed back in 2023, yet the FIA has failed to complete the process. “This is the final opportunity,” the judge warned.

The prosecution requested the court to delay arguments on the acquittal plea until the complete challan is submitted, asking for additional time.

The court accepted the request and scheduled the next hearing for May 28.

The FIA had filed an interim challan against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering. Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi has been declared a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from court proceedings.