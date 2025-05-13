Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Money Laundering Case Against Parvez Elahi, Others Till May 28

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi, others till May 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A special court (Central) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, and others until May 28.

The court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the complete challan in the case and sought arguments on Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea at the next hearing. The court also sought a progress report regarding the issuance of red warrants for Moonis Elahi and co-accused Jibran.

Judge Arif Khan Niazi presided over the hearing, during which Parvez Elahi appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, in response to a court query, the prosecution informed that monthly requests are being submitted to Interpol for Moonis Elahi’s arrest, and any updates will be promptly conveyed to the court.

At this stage, the court expressed displeasure over the delay in the submission of the complete Challan (charge sheet) and remarked that an interim challan was filed back in 2023, yet the FIA has failed to complete the process. “This is the final opportunity,” the judge warned.

The prosecution requested the court to delay arguments on the acquittal plea until the complete challan is submitted, asking for additional time.

The court accepted the request and scheduled the next hearing for May 28.

The FIA had filed an interim challan against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering. Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi has been declared a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from court proceedings.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

21 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

1 hour ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

6 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

6 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

7 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

7 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan