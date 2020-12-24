UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Motorway Gang-rape Case Till Jan 4

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:37 PM

Court adjourns hearing of motorway gang-rape case till Jan 4

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of motorway gang-rape case till January 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of motorway gang-rape case till January 4.

The court directed for filing the complete challan (charge-Sheet) till the next date of hearing after the investigation officer sought time for the purpose.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

On September 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali - allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

More Stories From Pakistan

