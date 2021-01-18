UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Motorway Gang-rape Case Till Jan 25

Mon 18th January 2021

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing of motorway gang-rape case till January 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing of motorway gang-rape case till January 25.

The court adjourned the hearing after the investigating officer submitted that the challan could not be completed yet and sought time for filing the same.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

On September 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

