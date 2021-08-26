UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Mufti Azizur Rehman Bail Plea Till 29th

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:17 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Mufti Azizur Rehman bail plea till 29th

A local court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a bail application filed by Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case till August 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a bail application filed by Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case till August 29.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Shahzad Afzal at Cantt Courts heard the post-arrest bail application of Mufti Azizur Rehman.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer appeared before the court and sought time for producing a case record.

At this, the court allowed the request and directed him for producing the case record on the next date of hearing, August 29.

Mufti Azizur Rehman had submitted that all allegations leveled against him were baseless. He submitted that the police failed to prove anything against him. He submitted that the investigations had been completed and he had been sent to jail on judicial remand. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to him.

The North Cantonment police registered a case against Mufti Azizur Rehman for sexually assaulting one of his students after his harrowing video clip was widely shared on social media.

