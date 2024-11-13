Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of PA Illegal Recruitment Case Till Nov 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until November 27.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, who were on bail, appeared and marked their attendance.

During the hearing, a counsel for former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, submitted an exemption request, citing his client’s illness and the need for rest as advised by doctors.

The jail officials also submitted a medical report of co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti, stating that he was admitted to the Services Hospital Lahore for a surgery.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till November 27, while allowing the exemption request of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of illegal appointments and accepting bribes in exchange for influencing recruitment processes during his tenure as chief minister. The ACE alleged that qualified candidates were overlooked in favor of those who had not even taken the exams.

