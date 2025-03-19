Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of PA Illegal Recruitment Case Till April 9

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until April 9.

Duty Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad presided over the session, during which co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others appeared and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s counsel submitted an exemption application, requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance due to his client’s health condition. The counsel informed the court that doctors had restricted Elahi from walking.

Accepting the request, the court granted Elahi’s exemption and adjourned the hearing.

The indictment in the case has faced repeated delays due to Elahi’s continued absences on medical grounds.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has accused the former chief minister of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to manipulate the recruitment process. According to ACE, qualified candidates were overlooked in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.

