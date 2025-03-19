Court Adjourns Hearing Of PA Illegal Recruitment Case Till April 9
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until April 9.
Duty Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad presided over the session, during which co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others appeared and marked their attendance.
During the proceedings, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s counsel submitted an exemption application, requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance due to his client’s health condition. The counsel informed the court that doctors had restricted Elahi from walking.
Accepting the request, the court granted Elahi’s exemption and adjourned the hearing.
The indictment in the case has faced repeated delays due to Elahi’s continued absences on medical grounds.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has accused the former chief minister of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to manipulate the recruitment process. According to ACE, qualified candidates were overlooked in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.
Recent Stories
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police thwart arms smuggling attempt, recover weapons in Mardan6 minutes ago
-
DC visits children's hospital, reviews medical facilities6 minutes ago
-
President arrives in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal recruitment case till April 96 minutes ago
-
Islamabad spends over Rs724mln on protest prevention & red zone security in 2022-2316 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes tanker of chemical-contaminated milk in Hattar16 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft Sentencing (Amendment) Act 2025 Bill16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC Kohat break fast with Aghosh campus students, pledge support16 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: month of self-discipline, spiritual purification26 minutes ago
-
IHC's larger bench to take up cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder26 minutes ago
-
Photo walk at GCU highlights history of Palestine26 minutes ago
-
Arora visits Kinnaired Centre for Learning & Cultural Development26 minutes ago