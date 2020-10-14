Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till 28TH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till October 28.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The court recorded the statement of a female affectee during the proceedings. The witness stated that she was expelled from Paragon office on demanding possession for the plot.

The court directed the investigation officer to record the statement of the female and adjourned further hearing till October 28. The court summoned Patwari Abdul Ghafoor for recording his statement on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.