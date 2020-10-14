UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till 28TH

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till 28TH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till October 28.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The court recorded the statement of a female affectee during the proceedings. The witness stated that she was expelled from Paragon office on demanding possession for the plot.

The court directed the investigation officer to record the statement of the female and adjourned further hearing till October 28. The court summoned Patwari Abdul Ghafoor for recording his statement on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique October From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

5 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

22 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

30 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner annoyed over not opening SSC classes ..

7 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new dea ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.