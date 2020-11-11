Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till 25th

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till November 25.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The defence counsel, Advocate Amjad Parvaiz, completed cross examination of prosecution's witness Patwari Ghafoor Ahmad during the hearing.

The court sought a medical report of approver Qaisar Amin Butt on the next date of hearing, after he could not record his statement again due to illness.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.