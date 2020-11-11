UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till 25th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:41 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till 25th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till November 25.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The defence counsel, Advocate Amjad Parvaiz, completed cross examination of prosecution's witness Patwari Ghafoor Ahmad during the hearing.

The court sought a medical report of approver Qaisar Amin Butt on the next date of hearing, after he could not record his statement again due to illness.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique November From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

1 minute ago

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

16 minutes ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

31 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

36 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

58 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.