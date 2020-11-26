UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till Dec 2

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:46 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till December 2.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The court adjourned the matter due to non-appearance of the defence counsel.

It expressed serious annoyance and directed Khawaja brothers to ensure the presence of their counsel on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 millionand 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab ofconsultancy services, it added.

