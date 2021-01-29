UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till Feb 4

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till Feb 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 4.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The NAB witness-Tehsildar Aslam Gujjar- stated before the court that he had approached the Lahore High Court for a report about illegal occupation of graveyard and it would be received by January 30. He pleaded with the court to fix the matter on any date after January 30.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till February 4 and directed the witness to appear on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court on previous hearing had ordered for producing the report about illegal occupation graveyard after the NAB witness submitted that he prepared a report about illegal occupation of graveyard land and it was submitted in the Lahore High Court.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process.It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.

