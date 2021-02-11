UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till Feb 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:46 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till Feb 25

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 25.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared and got their attendance marked.

The statement of approver Qaisar Amin Butt could not be recorded once again due to his illness, during the proceedings. A medical report of Butt was produced in the court.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till February 25 and summoned three more NAB witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaisar Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique February From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Western Media Adjust Narratives After Russia's Spu ..

3 minutes ago

Corpse of young man found

3 minutes ago

JCSC lauds NCOC's efforts for containing COVID-19

3 minutes ago

IGP visits CMH, inquires after health of injured A ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads meeting of UAE Golden Jub ..

19 minutes ago

Rouhani Says New US Administration's Rhetoric on I ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.